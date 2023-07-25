Govt initiates review of CVD imposition on stainless steel

A possible implementation of CVD will bring cheer to about 500 SMEs and about 60 producing companies with a capacity of about 1.5 mt, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 400,000 people. These units are located mainly in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and around Delhi and have either stopped production or are operating with reduced capacity as demand for Indian produce declined due to the availability of cheap imports. “Many of these units have not just stopped, but a lot of them have moved to trading to survive," said a second executive.