Govt intervenes as fog grounds air travel
The Indian civil aviation regulator has issued a standard operating procedure for airlines to minimize passenger inconvenience during flight delays caused by adverse weather. The DGCA will issue guidelines for better communication and facilitation of passengers.
New Delhi: In view of the fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers, the DGCA has advised airlines to cancel flights which are likely to be delayed by more than three hours.