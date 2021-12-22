Govt introduces BH series registration mark for new vehicles. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles Bharat series (BH-series). A personal vehicle of this registration mark won't require assignment of a new registration mark when the vehicle owner shifts from one State to another, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister said this vehicle registration facility under "Bharat series (BH-series)" will be available on a voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of central government, state governments, central and state Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories.

This will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across states/UTs of India upon relocation, the ministry said. The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two.

After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle.

