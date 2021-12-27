Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Govt introduces Bharat series registration mark for new vehicles. Details here

Govt introduces Bharat series registration mark for new vehicles. Details here

A vehicle bearing the new BH series registration mark shall not require a new registration mark after moving to a new state
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint

It further said that this new move will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across states/UTs of India upon relocation.

The Central Government recently introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles Bharat series (BH-series). Once the user gets the vehicle registered with the BH series mark, they will not have to re-register their car or bike when they move to a new state.

"A personal vehicle of this registration mark won't require assignment of a new registration mark when the vehicle owner shifts from one State to another," said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The new BH series notification is applicable only for select vehicle owners who are subject to frequent transfers and relocations

"This vehicle registration facility under "Bharat series (BH-series)" will be available on a voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Governments/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories," the ministry said.

It further said that this will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across states/UTs of India upon relocation.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle. 

