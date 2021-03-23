The government on Monday tabled a bill in Parliament to create a development finance institution (DFI) for long-term infrastructure projects, after the Union cabinet approved it last week. The DFI was first announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 1 February Union budget.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021, said the DFI will be initially wholly owned by the government, but its stake will be reduced to 26% later. The Union budget has allocated ₹20,000 crore to capitalize the DFI, which is expected to create a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion in about three years. It will be based in Mumbai, with regional offices in different cities.

The bill says the DFI will also help develop long term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India, including bond and derivatives markets necessary for such financing.

The formation of the new entity comes at a time when the Union government has decided to boost infrastructure investment to lift the economy out of the covid-19 induced slowdown. The DFI will finance projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

As part of the NIP, the Union government plans to invest ₹111 trillion in 7,671 infrastructure projects till 2024. The government also plans to provide a 10-year tax holiday to long-term and stable investors like pension funds investing in them.

“The developmental objective of the institution shall be to coordinate with the central and state governments, regulators, financial institutions, institutional investors and such other relevant stakeholders, in India or outside India, to facilitate building and improving the relevant institutions to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the domestic bonds and derivatives markets," the Bill said.

Earlier this month, Sitharaman said the DFI will leverage its equity to raise as much as ₹3 trillion in the next few years. Tax incentives for the first 10 years and government backing will help the institution keep a lid on fund costs, she said, adding the government expects it to raise money from pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

The Union budget decided to increase spending on infrastructure projects in FY22. Capital expenditure of the central government is projected to touch ₹5.54 trillion next fiscal, while it is likely to close at ₹4.4 trillion in the current one, according to the budget.

To support swift decision-making without fear of investigative agencies, the government has also mentioned that no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against the institution or its chairperson or other directors, employees or officers for anything which is done in good faith or intended to be done under this Act, or the rules or the regulations made there under, including in respect of assets created or transferred to the institution.

According to Siddharth Srivastava, partner, Khaitan and Co., the formation of the new entity will definitely fill the existing gaps in the long-term infrastructure financing, enhance lending in infrastructure sector and boost economic growth.

“Indian DFIs will also give the much-needed acceleration to infrastructure sector with lower cost of funding and lending arrangements with considerable longer tenure compared to commercial banks in general. Having said that, in order to ensure success of DFIs in India, transparent management and strict adherence to legal and policy prescriptions is a must since public money is involved," added Srivastava.

