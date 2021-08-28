The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today notified that it has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles – Bharat series (BH-series). A vehicle with BH mark will not require a new registration mark when the owner shifts from one State to another.

It also said, “This facility will be available on voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of Central & State Govt; Central and State PSUs; and private sector companies having their offices in 4 or more States/UTs."

The Ministry said that an IT based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort. However, one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state.

“Station relocation occurs with both Government and private sector employees. Such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of much employees with regard to transfer of registration from the parent state to another state as, under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered, but a new registration with the new state-registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months," the ministry said.

A passenger vehicle user takes the following steps to no-register a vehicle:

-No Objection Certificate from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state

-Assignment of new registration mark after the road tax on pro-rata basis is paid in the new state.

-Application for refund of the road tax in the parent state

This provision to get a refund from the parent State on pro-rata basis is a very cumbersome process.

In order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways vide notification dated 26 Aug 2021, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles Le "Bharat series (BH-series). A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require theassignment of a new registration number when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to other.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

