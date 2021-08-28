“Station relocation occurs with both Government and private sector employees. Such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of much employees with regard to transfer of registration from the parent state to another state as, under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered, but a new registration with the new state-registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months," the ministry said.