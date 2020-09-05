Govt introduces ‘on-demand’ Covid-19 testing without a prescription

Further, the existing recommendations related to testing for COVID-19 have been extended, elaborated and divided into four parts -- routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry, routine surveillance in non-containment areas, hospital settings and testing on demand -- and choice of test (RT-PCR, TrueNat or CBNAAT and rapid antigen tests) in order of priority has been listed. For details on the Covid-19 testing procedures, click here.