Govt invites applications for post of CIC chief, information commissioners

A file photo of RTI applications in CIC office, New Delhi. Photo: Mint
1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 07:09 PM IST PTI

  • Chief information Commissioner Bimal Julka's term ends next month, at present, the Central Information Commission has six Information Commissioners
  • The Central Information Commission (CIC) can have a Chief Information Commissioner and a maximum of ten Information Commissioners

The Centre on Thursday invited applications for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the transparency watchdog CIC, which is currently not working in its full strength.

It is proposed to appoint the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, according to Personnel Ministry order.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act provides that the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners shall be people of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance, the order said.

They shall not be a Member of Parliament or Member of the Legislature of any State or Union Territory, as the case may be, or hold any other office of profit or connected with any political party or carrying on any business or pursuing any profession, the ministry said in two identical orders seeking applications.

"Persons who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment," it said.

The last date for sending the application for the posts is July 31 (by 5 pm), the ministry said, enclosing a proforma for the application.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

