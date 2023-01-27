Govt invites EoIs for 41,000-cr transhipment project in Great Nicobar Island

Govt invites EoIs for ₹41,000-cr transhipment project in Great Nicobar Island2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be inviting expressions of interest(EoI) from January 28 for the development of a Mega International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay of Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will invite expressions of interest(EOI) bids for the development of a Mega International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay of Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal.
