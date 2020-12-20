Centre late Sunday wrote an open letter to farmers' unions, inviting them for the next round of talks amid protest to repeal the new farm.

In the letter, Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks," according to PTI.

Previous five rounds of formal talks between the government and 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the Centre's three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.

The government intends to convene the next meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi for resolving the issue so that the ongoing protests end at the earliest, Aggarwal said.

He said the Centre is making all efforts to find appropriate solution to resolve all the issues raised by the farmers with an open mind.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah who is currently holding a roadshow in West Bengal's Birbhum district said today that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet farmers agitating at the borders of the national capital.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since 26 November against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Following the protests against, the farmer unions today announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike on Monday across all protesting sites, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said.

In a press briefing today, the farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala also said that farmers would be halting toll collection on highways in Haryana from 25-27 December.

"Kisan Diwas is celebrated on December 23, I would urge people to skip a meal on that day," said Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Moreover, as a sign of protest, the leaders also announced that they urge everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last Mann Ki Baat address for this year.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure income, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Farmers have also been demanding compensation and government jobs for the kin of those who died during the agitation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying agriculturists would then not come forward for the talks.

