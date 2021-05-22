The Centre has invited research and development (R&D) proposals from scientists for the invention of oxygen concentrators amid the shortages of life-saving gas in the country.

According to the government, the R&D process for oxygen concentrators will become a catalyst for other R&Ds on critical components and innovations concerning life-saving gas to meet the emerging healthcare requirements amid the pandemic.

"The initiative involves invitation for R and D proposals from scientists from educational and research institutes/ laboratories, universities, and medical institutions, start-ups, and industries by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), to investigate and innovate in the development of (individual/portable) oxygen concentrators," the government said in a statement.

They will be in domains of alternate materials and mechanisms for oxygen separation; design, development, and manufacturing of critical components such as valves and oil-less compressors, design improvements for greater performance, artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized oxygen flow devices, and oxygen-level Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and so on.

The Centre informed that the proposal should be submitted through SERB online portal serbonline. on or before June 15 this year. The duration of the project is one year.

The scientists from industries should align with investigators from academic/research institutions as co-investigators. Funding for industry partner(s), concerning R and D leading to commercialisation, will be forwarded to Technology Development Board (TDB), DST, for their consideration, the Centre added.

The government said the initiative will help meet the need of indigenous concentrators working on the newer approach of providing supplementary oxygen in hospital wards and ICUs and as an inexpensive therapeutic oxygen source for patients under home isolation.

