Govt invokes Disaster Management Act to order uninterrupted oxygen production

Central government on Thursday directed states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without any restraint. The order issued by Ajay Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs under the stringent Disaster Management Act 2005 follows reports from several states blocking movement and supply of medical oxygen leaving several hospitalized covid-19 patients suffer.

For stricter compliance, the central government has made District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police or Superintendents of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police personally liable for implementation of the directions and any violation.

The central government noted that due to rapid rise in covid-19 cases and with increasing case positivity rate, various States/UTs have imposed some additional restrictions on certain activities and weekend lockdowns/curfews etc. to break the chain of transmission and to contain the spread of Covid-19. The centre further realised that the availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of Medical Oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe cases of covid-19 and with the increasing cases, the medical oxygen supply will need to keep pace with the requirements of the States/ UTs.

The government said that medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any impediment in the supplies of medical oxygen in the country may critically impact the management of patients suffering from covid-19 disease in other parts of the country.

“No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State/ UT in which they are located. No authority shall attach the oxygen carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or area," the order stated.

Empowered Group-II (EG-II) of covid-19 management which is mandated for coordinating medical logistics, including medical oxygen recently reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives. Accordingly, EG II has recommended to prohibit the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers forthwith from 22.04.2021 till further orders, with the exception of nine specified industries.

“Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the Government, is prohibited w.e.f. 22nd April, 2021 and till further orders. States/UTs shall strictly abide by the supply plan of medical oxygen prepared by EG-II and as revised from time-to-time," the order said.

The hospitals all across the country cried foul of shortage of oxygen and complained that the supply of oxygen is being delayed. “This is an #SOS call from Fortis to allow oxygen tanker from Bhiwadi to reach our hospital #ASAP," Fortis healthcare tweeted. Similarly, Metro hospital Preet Vihar also complained of shortage of oxygen.

Amidst hue and cry for medical oxygen in Delhi hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed Central Government to intervene and stop UP and Haryana Government from hoarding and monopolising oxygen supply designated for Delhi. Sisodia stated that until yesterday, Delhi only received 177 metric ton of oxygen supply instead of its quota of 378 metric ton. Sisodia got several complains from Saroj Hospital, Rathi Hospital, UK Hospital, Jeevan Hospital etc., informing that they don’t have oxygen supply left anymore. Sisodia alleged that officials from UP Government stood at the Modi Nagar Oxygen Plant in UP and stopped oxygen delivery from reaching Delhi. Haryana Government officials did not let oxygen supply reach Delhi from the Panipat plant until 12 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. Modi maintained that the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production and supply of oxygen. Various measures are being undertaken to rapidly increase the availability of cyrogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them. PM stressed on the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states. It was discussed that Railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long distance transport of tankers. First rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of LMO. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to Oxygen suppliers to reduce one way journey time in oxygen supply.

Against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/ day of Liquid Medical Oxygen, Government of India has from 21st April, allocated 6,822 MT/ day to these states, the government said.

In the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT/ day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries. Officers informed the PM that they are working together with the states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, to meet the oxygen demand and minimize the supply chain problem of transportation and storage risks related to oxygen cylinders, CSIR-CMERI has developed ‘Oxygen Enrichment’ technology which has been transferred virtually to M/s. Apollo Computing Laboratories (P) Ltd, Kushaiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday.

