Govt is committed to make India a leading global innovation economy: Bharati Pawar

“The Central government has recognized ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ and initiated Make-In-India program that has boosted health and medical technology sectors. In the coming decade, India is poised to be a major exporter of health care products including medical devices, diagnostics, protein-based biologics, traditional medicine etc. If we are to create a sustainable circle of research-based innovation and wealth creation, we need to master technology commercialization," Pawar said.