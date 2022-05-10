Govt is committed to make India a leading global innovation economy: Bharati Pawar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The central government has recognized ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ and initiated Make-In-India program that has boosted health and medical technology sectors, said Pawar
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Central government is committed to making India a leading global innovation economy, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health and family welfare while launching Atal Innovation Mission- Program for Researchers for Innovation, Market Readiness and Enterpreneurship (AIM PRIME) playbook & start-up showcase at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Central government is committed to making India a leading global innovation economy, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health and family welfare while launching Atal Innovation Mission- Program for Researchers for Innovation, Market Readiness and Enterpreneurship (AIM PRIME) playbook & start-up showcase at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday.
“The Central government has recognized ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ and initiated Make-In-India program that has boosted health and medical technology sectors. In the coming decade, India is poised to be a major exporter of health care products including medical devices, diagnostics, protein-based biologics, traditional medicine etc. If we are to create a sustainable circle of research-based innovation and wealth creation, we need to master technology commercialization," Pawar said.
“The Central government has recognized ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ and initiated Make-In-India program that has boosted health and medical technology sectors. In the coming decade, India is poised to be a major exporter of health care products including medical devices, diagnostics, protein-based biologics, traditional medicine etc. If we are to create a sustainable circle of research-based innovation and wealth creation, we need to master technology commercialization," Pawar said.
AIM PRIME program is will serve an important purpose of creating strong indigenous manufacturing capabilities in all critical sectors," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AIM PRIME program is will serve an important purpose of creating strong indigenous manufacturing capabilities in all critical sectors," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It may be noted that AIM PRIME program will promote science-based deep-technology ideas to market through training and guidance over a period of 9 months. “India is constantly improving in global innovation metrics.
It may be noted that AIM PRIME program will promote science-based deep-technology ideas to market through training and guidance over a period of 9 months. “India is constantly improving in global innovation metrics.
“We have always been innovative in our approach since ancient times. India gave the world Ayurveda, Yoga and also the concept of zero. India has played an active part in shaping the innovations globally," said the minister.
“We have always been innovative in our approach since ancient times. India gave the world Ayurveda, Yoga and also the concept of zero. India has played an active part in shaping the innovations globally," said the minister.
“During the pandemic when healthcare took the centre stage, we saw start-ups rise up to the occasion and make important contributions in diagnostics, PPEs, ventilators and last mile vaccine delivery. This demonstrated the potential of Indian start-ups in solving problems in the Indian healthcare sector."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“During the pandemic when healthcare took the centre stage, we saw start-ups rise up to the occasion and make important contributions in diagnostics, PPEs, ventilators and last mile vaccine delivery. This demonstrated the potential of Indian start-ups in solving problems in the Indian healthcare sector."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She exhorted the researchers that “motivation is the catalysing ingredient of every successful innovation" and urged them to make every effort to advance R&D and technology in the country that can benefit the citizens.
She exhorted the researchers that “motivation is the catalysing ingredient of every successful innovation" and urged them to make every effort to advance R&D and technology in the country that can benefit the citizens.