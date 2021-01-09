Govt is not considering to reimburse MDR: MeitY

“The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), government of India, being the nodal ministry for the promotion of digital payments, is constantly working with all the stakeholders to increase the penetration of digital payments in the country. Presently, MeitY is not considering any proposal with respect to reimbursement of MDR. Also, no recommendation has been sent to the ministry of finance," the ministry said in an email. MDR is charged by banks and payment service providers from merchants on every transaction.