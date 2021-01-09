Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt is not considering to reimburse MDR: MeitY
MDR is charged by banks and payment service providers from merchants on every transaction

Govt is not considering to reimburse MDR: MeitY

1 min read . 05:27 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

No recommendation has been sent to the ministry of finance, the MeitY said in an email

The government is not considering reimbursing merchant discount rates (MDR) for UPI and RuPay transactions, the information technology ministry said, even as it works with stakeholders to increase the popularity of digital payments.

The government is not considering reimbursing merchant discount rates (MDR) for UPI and RuPay transactions, the information technology ministry said, even as it works with stakeholders to increase the popularity of digital payments.

“The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), government of India, being the nodal ministry for the promotion of digital payments, is constantly working with all the stakeholders to increase the penetration of digital payments in the country. Presently, MeitY is not considering any proposal with respect to reimbursement of MDR. Also, no recommendation has been sent to the ministry of finance," the ministry said in an email. MDR is charged by banks and payment service providers from merchants on every transaction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Car-crash death rate surged in 2020

3 min read . 12:17 AM IST

Joe Biden’s big decision on tech taxes

2 min read . 12:06 AM IST

China takes its pigs to the futures market

2 min read . 12:02 AM IST

Grocers step in to speed up Covid-19 vaccine rollout in US

4 min read . 08 Jan 2021

“The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), government of India, being the nodal ministry for the promotion of digital payments, is constantly working with all the stakeholders to increase the penetration of digital payments in the country. Presently, MeitY is not considering any proposal with respect to reimbursement of MDR. Also, no recommendation has been sent to the ministry of finance," the ministry said in an email. MDR is charged by banks and payment service providers from merchants on every transaction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Car-crash death rate surged in 2020

3 min read . 12:17 AM IST

Joe Biden’s big decision on tech taxes

2 min read . 12:06 AM IST

China takes its pigs to the futures market

2 min read . 12:02 AM IST

Grocers step in to speed up Covid-19 vaccine rollout in US

4 min read . 08 Jan 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On 7 January, Mint reported that MeitY held meetings with digital payments firms to address their grievances over a lack of business model around UPI and RuPay payments infrastructure. The report, citing three payments company executives and a government official who were present at the meetings, said that MeitY was considering reimbursing a part of the MDR for UPI and RuPay transactions to help payments firms recover costs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.