Home >News >India >Govt is planning to subsidise 62,000 e-passenger vehicles: Gadkari. Details here
Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways (Mint)
Govt is planning to subsidise 62,000 e-passenger vehicles: Gadkari. Details here

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 09:20 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh ( with inputs from PTI )

Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that the government will provide subsidies to 7,000 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers.

In a bid to promote electric mobility, the government aims to provide subsidies to about 62,000 electric passenger cars and buses and develop electric charging infrastructure, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday told the Lok Sabha.

Here what the government is planning to do:

1) Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme is being implemented with a total budget of 10,000 crore.

2) This phase focuses on the electrification of public transportation. Under this scheme, the government will provide subsidies to 7,000 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers.

3) All vehicles that meet the requisite safety and emission standards can be registered under FAME India Scheme Phase-II. Till now, as many as 98 electric vehicle models (32 two-wheelers, 50 three-wheelers and 16 four-wheelers) have been registered under the scheme.

4) If someone is purchasing e-vehicle, then he/she is incentives in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price. "Further, the incentive is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh for e-2W, e-3W and e-4W," he said.

5) Further, the creation of charging infrastructure is also supported to address range anxiety among users of electric vehicles," the minister said.

Gadkari said his ministry has issued regulations and advisories to promote the use of electric vehicles.

These include retro-fitment of a hybrid electric system or electric kit to vehicles, "registration mark for Battery Operated Vehicles to be in Yellow colour on Green background for the transport vehicles and, for all other cases, in White colour on Green background" and "specifications for the grant of licence to age group of 16-18 years to drive gearless E scooters/ Bikes upto 4.0 KW."

Other initiatives include exemption to battery-operated transport vehicles and transport vehicles running on ethanol and methanol fuels from the requirements of permit.

He said advisory has been issued to all states and Union Territories to promote use of electric vehicles, besides advisory regarding sale and registration of electric vehicles without batteries.

