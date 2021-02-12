Govt is planning to subsidise 62,000 e-passenger vehicles: Gadkari. Details here

These include retro-fitment of a hybrid electric system or electric kit to vehicles, "registration mark for Battery Operated Vehicles to be in Yellow colour on Green background for the transport vehicles and, for all other cases, in White colour on Green background" and "specifications for the grant of licence to age group of 16-18 years to drive gearless E scooters/ Bikes upto 4.0 KW."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}