Govt is working to provide 10 lakh jobs to youth, says PM Modi

While addressing the new appointees in a Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that Union government is working on providing ten lakh jobs
To improve the employment opportunities in the nation, the Union government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video message played at a Rozgar Mela in Gujarat on Saturday.
In his video message to the employment fair, PM Modi said that there will be an increment in government jobs for the youth in the coming time.
During the event, as many as 5,000 people were handed over their appointment letters from the Gujarat Panchayat Service Board. Along with this, 8,000 persons were provided with appointment letters by the Gujarat Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board. It is worth noting that the government is organising multiple employment fairs ahead of Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state.
Another similar employment fair was organised on the occasion of Dhanteras in Gujarat. During the event, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel distributed the appointment letters to 75,000 candidates.
While referring to the event Prime Minister said, “On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we held a Rozgar Mela at the national level where we distributed appointment letters to 75,000 candidates." He also informed me that more such employment fairs will be organised in the coming months in the state and other parts of the country.
"The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, and the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly," he said.
He also shared the information that the Gujarat government has almost met its target of giving 35,000 government jobs in a year in 2022.
In his video message, Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the next twenty-five years in building India into a developed nation by 2047.
“Our goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047. Next 25 years are very critical for the country. We need a lot of development and you should fulfill your duty to society and the country," he said.
In addition to informing about the central government's effort in providing employment opportunity to the youths, Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the new appointees in reinforcing the government campaigns for the last-mile delivery and saturation of government schemes.
The new industrial policy of Gujarat, has played a major role in creating job opportunities, according to the Prime Minister. He also praised the implementation of the reform which removed the need for interviews in the recruitment for Class 3 and 4 government posts.
