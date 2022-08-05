Govt issued 105 orders to block social media content under new IT rules

This year, in January, the I&B ministry blocked 35 news channels on YouTube operating from Pakistan and two websites that were spreading misinformation about India. The 35 accounts blocked included the Apni Duniya Network which operated 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network operating 13 YouTube channels. A set of four channels, and a set of another two, were also found to be running in synchronization with each other, the ministry had said.

