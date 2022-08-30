Govt issues 63 show cause notices to weighing instrument makers

Some manufacturers or importers of the weighing & measuring instruments are selling products on e-commerce platforms without complying with norms, the ministry of commerce and industry said
The union government has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers or importers of the weighing and measuring instruments over non-compliance of norms under Legal Metrology Act which involves imprisonment.
“The notices were issued to manufacturers/ importers/ sellers on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of the approval of model, manufacturing/importer/dealer license and verification of weighing scale," the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.
Some manufacturers or importers of the weighing & measuring instruments are selling person weighing machines, kitchen scales etc on the e-commerce platforms without complying with norms, the ministry stated, adding that such deficiency in service to the consumer also causes revenue loss to the government.
The government reiterated that the approval of the model of the weighing & measuring instruments, manufacturing license/importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instruments are mandatory.
It added that the manufacturer or importer is required to maintain the records of the number of weighing & measuring instrument and their parts manufactured/ imported, sold/distributed and the details of verification fees paid to the government.
The government said that the violation of these provisions of the Legal Metrology Act is punishable under Section 32 (Failure to get approval of model), Section 45 (penalty for manufacture of weight and measure without license), Section 38 (Penalty for non-registration by importer of weight or measure), Section 33 (Penalty for use of unverified weight or measure) and Section 36 (Penalty for selling, etc., of non-standard packages) with fine or imprisonment or with both.
