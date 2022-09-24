Govt issues advisory as fake 'foreign' job offers by dubious IT firms spike up

The MEA said there has been a surge in fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youth for the post of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand
The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT-skilled youth. According to the MEA, several young people are being, "reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions. Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers".
The MEA said there has been a surge in fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youth for the post of "Digital Sales and Marketing Executives" in Thailand by dubious IT firms. The MEA said that such IT firms are involved in the call-centre scam and cryptocurrency fraud and are based in Bangkok and Myanmar.
"The target groups are IT-skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents," the external affairs ministry said.
The Govt noted that the victims were reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive.
"Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources," the MEA added, "Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Mission abroad and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer".
