Govt issues allocation orders for three more coal mines under commercial mining

Govt issues allocation orders for three more coal mines under commercial mining1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
- As per details, the cumulative production capacity of these three coal mines comes to 3.7 MTPA and geological reserves at 156.57 MT.
The Union Ministry of Coal on 17 January issued allocation orders for three more coal mines under the commercial coal mining.
The Union Ministry of Coal on 17 January issued allocation orders for three more coal mines under the commercial coal mining.
As per details, the cumulative production capacity of these three coal mines comes to 3.7 million ton per annum (MTPA) and geological reserves at 156.57 MT, said the ministry.
As per details, the cumulative production capacity of these three coal mines comes to 3.7 million ton per annum (MTPA) and geological reserves at 156.57 MT, said the ministry.
"These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹408 crores and will attract Capital Investment of ₹550 crores. It will provide employment to 5,000 people," the official statement said.
"These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹408 crores and will attract Capital Investment of ₹550 crores. It will provide employment to 5,000 people," the official statement said.
Among other details, the ministry said that with the allocation of these coal mines, allocation orders have been issued for 48 coal mines so far with cumulative PRC of 89 MTPA under commercial mining.
Among other details, the ministry said that with the allocation of these coal mines, allocation orders have been issued for 48 coal mines so far with cumulative PRC of 89 MTPA under commercial mining.
Meanwhile, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has clocked a 18.6% growth in composite opencast production in December over the same month a year ago.
Meanwhile, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has clocked a 18.6% growth in composite opencast production in December over the same month a year ago.
“Coal India’s (CIL) composite production, the sum total of over burden removal (OBR) and coal output through opencast mines, went up by a sharp 18.6% to 1,439.6 million cubic metres McuM ending December FY’23, compared to year ago same period," the company said in a statement.
“Coal India’s (CIL) composite production, the sum total of over burden removal (OBR) and coal output through opencast mines, went up by a sharp 18.6% to 1,439.6 million cubic metres McuM ending December FY’23, compared to year ago same period," the company said in a statement.
This was 101% of the target achievement on progressive basis, it added.
This was 101% of the target achievement on progressive basis, it added.