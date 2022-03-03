Govt issues draft notification for validity of fitness certificate and registration mark of vehicle

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification on 28th February, 2022 according to which validity of fitness certificate and registration mark of the motor vehicle shall be exhibited on the vehicles in the manner as prescribed in the draft rules.

In case of heavy goods / passenger vehicles, medium goods/ passenger vehicles, and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen.

In case of auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, e-cart, and quadricycle, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen, if fitted.

In case of Motor cycle, it shall be exhibited on the conspicuous part of the vehicle.

The move is aimed at preventing vehicles without proper fitness certificates and expired registration to be kept off the roads.

