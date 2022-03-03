Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Govt issues draft notification for validity of fitness certificate and registration mark of vehicle

Govt issues draft notification for validity of fitness certificate and registration mark of vehicle

In case of heavy goods / passenger vehicles, medium goods/ passenger vehicles, and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen.  Mint
1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The move is aimed at preventing vehicles without proper fitness certificates and expired registration to be kept off the roads

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification on 28th February, 2022 according to which validity of fitness certificate and registration mark of the motor vehicle shall be exhibited on the vehicles in the manner as prescribed in the draft rules.

In case of heavy goods / passenger vehicles, medium goods/ passenger vehicles, and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen. 

In case of auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, e-cart, and quadricycle, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen, if fitted. 

In case of Motor cycle, it shall be exhibited on the conspicuous part of the vehicle.

This shall be displayed in yellow colour on blue background in Type Arial Bold Script.

The move is aimed at preventing vehicles without proper fitness certificates and expired registration to be kept off the roads.

