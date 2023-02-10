Govt issues draft notification to help ‘Divyangjan’ to convert fully built vehicle
- MoRTH has proposed amendments in rules 53A and 53B, to extend the facility of temporary registration for adaptation of motor vehicles
Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued a draft notification to facilitate Divyangjan in the conversion of fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles through temporary registration.
