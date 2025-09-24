Govt issues first statement on Ladakh clashes, says Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘provocative’ speeches incited mob

The Central government has issued its first statement on the Ladakh clashes that have killed four persons and injured over 50 others, blaming activist Sonam Wangchuk's “provocative” speeches for the violence that also saw a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh being set on fire.

In its statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “On 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his [Sonam Wangchuk's] provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh.”

The Centre also accused Sonam Wangchuk of breaking his fast and leaving for his village “without making effort” to calm the situation down.

“It is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation,” the MHA said.

The Centre also said that the government has been actively engaging with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on the same issues and has held a series of meetings.

“However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC has been trying to sabotage the dialogue process…. The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

Speaking about the arson and violence today in Leh and Ladakh, the ministry said that the protesters put “offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched a police vehicle.” It stated that police opened fire in “self-defence,” resulting in “some casualties.”

The Ladakh clashes The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes, leaving four people dead and at least 59 injured, including 22 police personnel, officials said.