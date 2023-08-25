Govt issues fresh guidelines against online gambling ads ahead of Asia Cup 2023

The information and broadcasting ministry (I&B), on Friday, issued a fresh guideline against advertisement of online gambling. Latest guidelines have come up ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its advisory, the I&B ministry asked media entities, advertising intermediaries and social media platforms to 'immediately' refrain from showing ads and promotional content on betting/gambling in any form. Failure in following the guideline will lead to legal action against those entities.

“Failure to adhere to this advisory may invite appropriate action from the Government of India under various statutes," government officials aware of the matter said, reported HT.

It was observed that the promotion of betting and online gambling platforms spiked during cricket matches and other major sports events. That's why, this time, the centre has warned media organisations and social media platforms to refrain from showing such advertisements.

“It is also observed that there is a tendency to spike promotion of such betting and gambling platforms during a major sporting event, especially cricket, and one such important international event is beginning in a few days from now," said the advisory.

Notably, Asia Cup cicket league is scheduled to begin by the end of August. Moreover, ICC World Cup 2023 will also be held in India this time.

Linkages to money laundering networks The advisory also mentioned the linkage of gambling networks with mechanism associated with money laundering networks, according to the notice quoted by HT.

The outlet reported that the same advisory was issued by the I&B ministry in the backdrop of the central government’s action against the network of agents who had collected substantial money from users of gambling. The advisory had stated that such ads of gambling and betting platforms pose a major risk to society.

“It has further added that this mechanism has linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country…… Along with these illegalities, it is also highly likely that black money is used to pay for such advertisements. To that end, the Ministry has noted that certain media entities, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, have been allowing direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments," HT quoted the advisory.

According to the Public Gambling Act of 1867, any gambling that involves the use of money or betting is illegal.