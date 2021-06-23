Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad announced today that Department of Telecommunication has further liberalized the guidelines for Other Service Providers (OSPs).

These entities are business process outsourcing (BPO) organisations giving Voice based services, in India and abroad. The Guidelines issued today further liberalized the special dispensation given to OSPs in addition to the major measures already announced and implemented in November, 2020, the Ministry of Communications said in a release.

''The guideline is revolutionary in nature that will make India a very favourable destination for expansion of voice-related BPO centres,'' RS Prasad said.

The minister informed that India's BPO industry is today at $37.6 billion and has the potential to rise to $55.5 billion by 2025. These guidelines are designed to put India as a very central & serious player in the entire international BPO industry, voice-related industry, he added.

The main features of the liberalised guidelines announced today are:

Distinction between Domestic and International OSPs has been removed. A BPO centre with common Telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide including in India.

EPABX (Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange) of the OSP can be located anywhere in the world. OSPs apart from utilising EPABX services of the Telecom Service Providers can also locate their EPABX at third Party Data Centres in India.

With the removal of the distinction between Domestic and International OSP centres, the interconnectivity between all types of OSP centres is now permitted.

Remote Agents of OSP can now connect directly with the Centralised EPABX/ EPABX of the OSP/ EPABX of the customer using any technology including Broadband over wireline/ wireless.

No restriction for data interconnectivity between any OSP centres of same company or group company or any unrelated company.

It may be recalled that DoT has already exempted Data Based Services from the OSP regulations. In addition, the regulations exempted OSPs from requirement of any registration. Also, no Bank Guarantees were to be furnished. Work from Home and Work from Anywhere was also permitted.





