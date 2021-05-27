Govt issues guidelines for Covid vaccination centres near homes. Details here

The site for NHCVC will be pre-identified in collaboration with community groups and RWAs. Such sites could be at Panchayat Bhawan, Sub-Health Centres and Health & Wellness Centres with availability of adequate space, Community Halls, RWA Premises, Polling Booths, Schools etc. and should to have a Vaccination Room and a Waiting Area with appropriate access for the target group, for example ramp for wheel chair access and Observation Room to ensure waiting for 30 minutes post vaccination as per MoHFW Operational Guidelines.