NEW DELHI : Aviation regulator DGCA today said pilots and cabin crew members will not fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after being vaccinated against coronavirus.

"If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume 'unrestricted' flying duties," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

Here are the guidelines issued by DGCA following COVID-19 vaccination (after each dose) are as follows:

Aircrew will be monitored for 30 minutes at the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre for any anaphylactic or idiosyncratic reaction.

Aircrew will be 'Medically Unfit for Flying' for 48 hours after vaccination.

If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the aircrew is fit to resume 'unrestricted' flying duties.

If, after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, he/she will be reviewed by treating Physician/ Company Doctor or his/ her AMA. Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a 'medical cure certificate' to this effect to be obtained.

If the medical unfitness period post COVID-19 vaccination is more than 14 days, then a 'Special Medical Examination' will be required to ascertain fitness for flying.

Meanwhile, India has recorded a significant achievement in its countrywide COVID19 vaccination drive which was rolled out from 16 January 2021. More than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-52 of the vaccination drive (8th March, 2021), 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,04,343HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

More than 2.3 cr (2,30,08,733) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,05,517 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 70,75,010 HCWs (1st dose), 37,39,478HCWs (2nd dose), 67,92,319FLWs (1st dose) and 3,25,972 FLWs (2nd Dose), 7,01,809 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via