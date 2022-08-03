Govt issues guidelines for preventing Monkeypox outbreak amid spike in cases6 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST
As the Monkeypox cases continue to increase in the country, Union Ministry issued guidelines on Wednesday to make people aware about measures to keep the virus at bay.