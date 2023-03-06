Govt issues guidelines for transportation of dangerous goods1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:44 PM IST
While the transportation of hazardous goods may be by land, sea, waterways, rail or even by air, the sensitivity and risk factors involved in the process require specific precautions to be taken.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for transportation of hazardous goods, aimed at enhancing safety. These goods typically have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties and pose a risk to public safety, property, and environment.
