Govt issues health alert on common painkiller Meftal: ‘Can trigger adverse reactions’
The primary component of Meftal is Mefenamic acid, a pain-relieving medication employed to mitigate muscle and joint discomfort as well as menstrual pain
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) on Thursday issued an alert regarding the common painkiller, Meftal, and said that people must take the drug only after consulting a doctor as it contains mefenamic acid which can trigger adverse reactions like DRESS syndrome, etc. Meftal is a commonly used drug for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.