Govt issues new guidelines to contain mutant strain
Govt issues new guidelines to contain mutant strain

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 06:26 AM IST Rhik Kundu

The new standard operating procedures, which take effect on 23 February, mandate airlines to identify travellers arriving from or transiting through the UK, Brazil and South Africa in past 14 days and segregate them in-flight or while disembarking to facilitate the authorities to follow due protocol for covid

India on Wednesday issued specific rules for flights from the UK, Europe and the Middle East, aimed at segregating travellers from Brazil, the UK and South Africa, where new covid-19 mutant viruses have surfaced.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs), which take effect on 23 February, mandate airlines to identify travellers arriving from or transiting through the UK, Brazil and South Africa in past 14 days and segregate them in-flight or while disembarking to facilitate the authorities to follow due protocol for covid.

“All the travellers arriving from/transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or Middle East shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Entry made in the SDF (self declaration form) regarding telephone number and address would be reconfirmed," according to the new guidelines. Mint has seen a copy of the new guidelines.

“Adequate arrangements for passengers waiting for their confirmatory molecular test as well as test results duly following effective isolation may also be made at the airports in conjunction with the airport authorities. The airport authority shall ensure streamlining of the systems for testing at the concerned airports to ensure seamless sampling, testing, and waiting arrangements to avoid crowding and inconvenience to passengers," it said.

