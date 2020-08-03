Govt issues norms for gyms, yoga centres to open; sauna, swimming still a no-no

NEW DELHI: Gymnasiums and yoga institutes outside containment zones can open from Wednesday while adhering to strict guidelines of hygiene and social distancing to prevent spread of covid-19, the government said in a press release Monday. Spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pool will continue to be shut, it said.

As the number of covid positive cases continued to rise and came at 579,357 as of this morning, the ministry of health and family welfare has issued guidelines to minimize all possible physical contacts between staff, members and visitors.

The government has said that only asymptomatic persons including staff be allowed in the premises with mandatory masks or face covers. Moreover, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.

“In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded music or songs may be played and shouting or laughter yoga exercise should not be allowed," said the guidelines, adding that common exercise mats should be avoided and members should preferably bring their own exercise mats which they may take back with them.

In yoga institutes, footwear are to be preferably taken off outside the premises where yoga exercises are done. If needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual / family by the persons themselves, the guidelines said.

The government advisory said that proper crowd management in parking lots, corridors and elevators shall be organized. It also suggested staggering of members or visitors to be done, with separate timing slots to allow for adequate physical distancing and disinfection of premises and equipment.

Gymnasiums will have to place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 feet apart. According to the guidelines, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet.

“Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask, particularly N-95 masks during exercise, may cause difficulty in breathing," the guidelines said.

Use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all, said the guidelines.

For air-conditioning and ventilation, the government said that the guidelines of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) shall be followed which emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40%-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated