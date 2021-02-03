OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt issues notice to Twitter for unblocking 250 accounts, threatens prosecution
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter (REUTERS)

Govt issues notice to Twitter for unblocking 250 accounts, threatens prosecution

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 03:46 PM IST PTI

  • Government sources said that Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite specific order for blocking
  • IT ministry sources asserted that Twitter cannot assume the role of court and justify non-compliance

New Delhi: Government has directed Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to farmer genocide hashtags, and warned that the microblogging platform may face "penal action" for non-compliance of its order, according to sources.

Government sources said that Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite specific order for blocking. Twitter is an ‘intermediary’ and is obliged to obey direction of government, sources said, adding that the platform may face penal action for not complying with government orders.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of JNPT Port. Photo: Ashesh Shah/Mint<br />

India fast achieving pre-Covid-19 levels in exports, says Commerce Secretary

2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Israel offers Covid-19 vaccines to everybody over-16 years as cases rise again

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House

2 min read . 04:39 PM IST
On Sunday, India handed over two cranes to be used for handling cargo at the strategic Shahid Beheshti port at Chabahar in Iran. Photo: AFP

India looks to continue Chabahar port development; industry awaits more clarity

3 min read . 04:34 PM IST

Government notice quoted more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including of constitutional benches as to what is public order and what the rights of authorities are.

IT ministry sources asserted that Twitter cannot assume the role of court and justify non-compliance.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had recently directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making 'fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets' on January 30 with hashtags accusing the Modi government of planning farmers 'genocide' without any further substantiation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout