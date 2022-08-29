Govt issues notification on issuance of international driving permit

India, being a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), is required to issue IDP as provided under this Convention
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on standardising the process for issuance of international driving permit (IDP) across the country in adherence to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949.
India, being a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), is required to issue IDP as provided under this Convention, for the acceptance of the same on reciprocal basis with other countries.
Currently, the format, size, pattern, colour etc. of the IDP being issued differed across states in India creating issues for many citizens with their respective IDP in foreign countries.
Through this amendment the process has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention, the statement said.
Provision for QR code to link the IDP with the Driving License has also been made. A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities. Helpline numbers and email have also been provided, the MoRTH statement said.
