The Union ministry of road transport has issued a notification, proposing to allow modification of vehicles by retrofitting of CNG and LPG kit , and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines, in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

As of now, retro fitment of CNG and LPG kits is permissible in motor vehicles under the BS-IV emission norms.

“This notification lays down the type approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke, as compared to petrol and diesel engines," said the ministry of road transport.

“This has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders. Comments and suggestions have been invited from the concerned stakeholders within a period of thirty days," it added.

This comes days after Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that green fuel and electric-run vehicles would replace existing ones running on diesel and petrol.

He had also recently said that if we do not substitute diesel with biofuels, then the country's crude oil import bill will go up to ₹25 lakh crore in the next five years.

