Govt issues standard SOP for e-commerce exports of jewellery via courier. Details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 06:57 AM IST
The Ministry of Finance said on Thursday said that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for e-commerce exports of jewellery through courier mode. The CBIC has issued a simplified regulatory framework for e-commerce exports of jewellery on June 30.