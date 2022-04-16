Out of the total capacity being installed under the tender, 60% of the capacity will be off taken by SECI on behalf of the Buying Entities, and the offtake of 40% of capacity will be the responsibility of the Developers, through third-party or market sale. Thereby, through this tender, the Government provides substantial support for market development in the energy storage domain. Out of the 60% capacity off taken by SECI, 30% will be earmarked to be used by NLDC, POSOCO for Grid Ancillary Services, the ministry highlighted.