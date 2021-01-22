Govt job for kin of Punjab farmers who died during protests at Delhi borders: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that the state will provide a government job to one family member of the farmers who during the protests against farm laws at Delhi borders.

"I have received a report that 76 farmers have passed away during the protest against three farm laws. Today, I announce that we will provide a government job to one family member of those from Punjab who die in agitation at Delhi borders," said the CM.

The announcement comes a day after compensation of ₹5 lakh each was provided to the families of four farmers from Ludhiana who died while participating in the protest against the contentious farm laws passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"On the directions of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, ₹5 lakh compensation is being provided to the families of farmers who unfortunately lost their lives during the protest against the Centre's farm laws," said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Total toll

According to reports, the total death toll during the farmers' protest has reached 135. Out of these, five persons have died by suicide, while the other deaths have been due to natural causes or road accidents.

Doctors said that most of the deaths have occurred due to the severe cold, as farmers are being exposed to extreme weather conditions at the borders points of Delhi.

The farmers are planning to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during the protests at the proposed tractor march on Republic Day.

Govt-farmers talks

The eleventh round of talks between the protesting farmers' unions and the central government ended on an inconclusive note on Friday. A date for the next meeting has not been fixed yet.

The government has said that it has nothing more to offer beyond a time-bound suspension of the farm laws.

"We gave a proposal to farmers regarding the suspension of the laws and if they have a better proposal, then they can come to us," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

He further alleged that some "forces" definitely want protests to continue for their own personal and political motives and no resolution is possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost.

The minister said the farmer unions have been asked to revert till Saturday if they agree to the government's proposal for putting the laws on hold and forming a joint committee to reach a solution, after which the talks can continue.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via