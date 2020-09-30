Govt jobs drying up both at central and state levels

The situation looks even more grim if one considers the white-collar job losses in the four months to August. Almost six million professionals, such as engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants and analysts, have lost their jobs between May and August, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said. “Government hiring is going to fall further," said Prem Chand, general secretary, Indian Public Service Employees Federation. “Fresh hiring is very slow for government jobs and replacement hiring after superannuation of employees are not happening proportionately. This is a clear cost-cutting measure by the government," he said.