According to the government statement, the government has decided to borrow ₹14.21 lakh crore during the FY 2022-23 and the balance amount of ₹5.92 lakh crore – 41.7% of ₹14.21 lakh crore – is planned to be borrowed in the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23. It would be borrowed through dated securities, including ₹16,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) as per the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23, the statement said.