It would be borrowed through dated securities, including ₹16,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) as per the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Union Government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, on 28 September announced to keep the borrowing target unchanged for current fiscal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Union Government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, on 28 September announced to keep the borrowing target unchanged for current fiscal.
According to the government statement, the government has decided to borrow ₹14.21 lakh crore during the FY 2022-23 and the balance amount of ₹5.92 lakh crore – 41.7% of ₹14.21 lakh crore – is planned to be borrowed in the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23. It would be borrowed through dated securities, including ₹16,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) as per the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23, the statement said.
According to the government statement, the government has decided to borrow ₹14.21 lakh crore during the FY 2022-23 and the balance amount of ₹5.92 lakh crore – 41.7% of ₹14.21 lakh crore – is planned to be borrowed in the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23. It would be borrowed through dated securities, including ₹16,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) as per the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23, the statement said.
The Finance Ministry said that the gross market borrowing of ₹5.76 lakh crore – 40.5 per cent – shall be completed through 20 weekly auctions and it would be spread over 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 years securities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Finance Ministry said that the gross market borrowing of ₹5.76 lakh crore – 40.5 per cent – shall be completed through 20 weekly auctions and it would be spread over 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 years securities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The share of borrowing (excluding SGrB) under different maturities will be: 2 year (6.25%), 5 year (12.15%), 7 year (10.42%), 10 year (20.83%), 14 year (19.10%), 30 year (15.63%) and 40 year (15.63%). Details of the issuance of SGrB will be announced separately," the official statement said.
"The share of borrowing (excluding SGrB) under different maturities will be: 2 year (6.25%), 5 year (12.15%), 7 year (10.42%), 10 year (20.83%), 14 year (19.10%), 30 year (15.63%) and 40 year (15.63%). Details of the issuance of SGrB will be announced separately," the official statement said.
To smoothen the redemption profile, the government will continue to carry out switch operations. "Out of the ₹1,00,000 crore of budgeted (BE) Switch amount, ₹56,103 crore of switch auctions have already been conducted and the balance amount of switch auctions will be conducted in H2," the statement said.
To smoothen the redemption profile, the government will continue to carry out switch operations. "Out of the ₹1,00,000 crore of budgeted (BE) Switch amount, ₹56,103 crore of switch auctions have already been conducted and the balance amount of switch auctions will be conducted in H2," the statement said.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.