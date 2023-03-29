Govt kick starts 7th round of commercial coal mine auctions, offering 106 mines for sale2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:31 PM IST
These mines that are being auctioned are spread across coal/lignite-bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.
The Coal Ministry on Wednesday launched the seventh round of auction of commercial coal mines. A total of 106 coal blocks are offered under the auction. SBI Capital Markets is the sole transaction advisor to the ministry for the commercial coal mines and is also assisting in the auction process.
