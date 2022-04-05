Govt lauds Indian seafarers' during covid-19 pandemic

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian cruise industry is growing rapidly due to multiple government interventions in the last three years. Over the next decade, the Indian cruise market has the potential to expand eight times, driven by rising demand and disposable incomes
NEW DELHI: India's minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday highlighted the contribution of seafarers in making the country self-reliant and keeping global supply chain operational during the coronavirus pandemic.
The minister said that at the peak of the pandemic, more than 2,10,000 Indian seafarers served on Indian and foreign ships in 2021, which ensured that Indian and global trade and commerce activities continued unhindered.
Sonowal was speaking at the 59th National Maritime Day celebration function.
“With our Indian seafarers working throughout the world in pandemic times, we set an example for the world of our rich ancient Indian ethos and philosophy of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam or the entire world is one family," the minister added.
Sonowal said in pursuance of attaining the prime minister's as espoused in the Maritime India Vision, 2030, he was confident that India will lead the world through the maritime sector in the years to come. He said the share of India in world shipping rose 25% between 2016 and 2019.
The minister also said that the Indian cruise industry is growing rapidly due to multiple government interventions in the last three years. Over the next decade, the Indian cruise market has the potential to expand eight times, driven by rising demand and disposable incomes.
He said the India maritime industry has always championed the cause of environmental protection, whether it was the implementation of Global Sulphur Cap or IMO greenhouse gas emission regulations on domestic ships or committing to Conference of Parties to UNFCC, to reach Net Zero by 2070.
