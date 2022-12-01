Govt launches approach paper on annual capacity building plans

Govt launches approach paper on annual capacity building plans1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
The capacity building plans of the ministries/departments should enable officers to acquire overall competency in all spheres of their work
New Delhi: Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday launched approach paper on annual capacity building plans for ministries and departments under ‘Mission Karmayogi’.
Addressing the occasion, the secretary said that the basic idea of ‘Mission Karmayogi’ is to fulfil the mandate of democratizing knowledge across all verticals and levels. “Within a short span of time, with the help of the Commission, over 1 lakh personnel of M/o Railways and Police forces have been trained under the mission. Over 200 contractual personal staff of several union ministers have also been trained."
Gauba added that central ministries/departments have made considerable progress to move closer towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on citizen centricity and national priorities.
“The ministries are doing marvelous work in streamlining the functioning of the government through structured training and enhancing access to learning opportunities, optimizing learning ecosystem and inculcating future-readiness from top to bottom level staff," he said.
The secretary added that there is a need to completely transform the government’s capacity building system. “The capacity building commission is moving along these lines and making positive impact for the civil service fraternity. The capacity building plans of the ministries/departments should enable officers to acquire overall competency in all spheres of their work. There is a need to replicate best practices of one ministry to other ministries."
Gauba said that training module developed by capacity building commission on ‘stress management’ is an essential tool for the work force of government. The deep immersion method should be mainstreamed.
“The need for Annual Capacity-building plans (ACBPs) for all the ministries, departments, organizations (MDOs) to overcome the challenges that India faced in the past. The Commission is mandated to facilitate the preparation of the Annual Capacity Building Plan for all Government of India Ministries, Departments and Organizations," he added.
Gauba also interacted with secretaries of all ministries/departments on creation of Annual Capacity Building Plans of each ministry/department during a workshop organized by the Capacity Building Commission.
