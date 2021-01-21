Govt launches campaign to fight Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy and misinformation

India continues to struggle with the increasing covid-19 cases. India’s active cases today stand at 1,92,308. Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country. Over 83.84%of the new cases are concentrated in eight States and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,815 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 3,015new cases while Chhattisgarh registered 594 new cases yesterday, the union health ministry said. Eight States/UTs account for 83.44% of the 151 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 59 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 18 and 10 new deaths, respectively, the government said. The total tally of covid-19 cases reached 1,06, 11,728 and toll touched 1,54,136 on Thursday.

