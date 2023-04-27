Govt launches competition for cities to create beautiful public spaces1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:38 PM IST
- According to the ministry, under this competition, wards and public spaces in cities would be judged on five broad pillars -- accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics and ecology
NEW DELHI : The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday launched a ‘City Beauty Competition’ that aims to encourage and recognise transformational efforts made by cities and wards to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces.
