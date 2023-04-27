Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Govt launches competition for cities to create beautiful public spaces

Govt launches competition for cities to create beautiful public spaces

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Livemint
The ministry said the competition provides a unique opportunity to wards and cities to showcase their interventions towards creating beautiful public spaces.

  • According to the ministry, under this competition, wards and public spaces in cities would be judged on five broad pillars -- accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics and ecology

NEW DELHI :The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday launched a ‘City Beauty Competition’ that aims to encourage and recognise transformational efforts made by cities and wards to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces.

NEW DELHI :The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday launched a ‘City Beauty Competition’ that aims to encourage and recognise transformational efforts made by cities and wards to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces.

According to the ministry, under this competition, wards and public spaces in cities would be judged on five broad pillars -- accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics and ecology.

According to the ministry, under this competition, wards and public spaces in cities would be judged on five broad pillars -- accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics and ecology.

The last date for participating in the ‘City Beauty Competition’ is July 15, 2023. 

The last date for participating in the ‘City Beauty Competition’ is July 15, 2023. 

The ministry said the competition provides a unique opportunity to wards and cities to showcase their interventions towards creating beautiful public spaces. It would also promote heritage and culture, sustainable communities and ecological conservation and would also encourage peer learning among states and cities.

The ministry said the competition provides a unique opportunity to wards and cities to showcase their interventions towards creating beautiful public spaces. It would also promote heritage and culture, sustainable communities and ecological conservation and would also encourage peer learning among states and cities.

“While selected wards would be felicitated at the city and state levels, the top most beautiful public spaces in the cities under four categories viz. waterfronts, green spaces, tourist/heritage spaces and market/commercial places would first be felicitated at the state level and the short-listed entries would thereafter be considered for national level awards," the ministry said.

“While selected wards would be felicitated at the city and state levels, the top most beautiful public spaces in the cities under four categories viz. waterfronts, green spaces, tourist/heritage spaces and market/commercial places would first be felicitated at the state level and the short-listed entries would thereafter be considered for national level awards," the ministry said.

The ministry launched a portal https://citybeautycompetition.in for urban local bodies to submit documents, including photographs, videos, presentation and self-reported baseline information to participate in the competition.

The ministry launched a portal https://citybeautycompetition.in for urban local bodies to submit documents, including photographs, videos, presentation and self-reported baseline information to participate in the competition.

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) as the knowledge partner will provide handholding support to wards/ULBs/states in this exercise, the statement added.

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) as the knowledge partner will provide handholding support to wards/ULBs/states in this exercise, the statement added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.