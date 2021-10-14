Govt launches consortium for bacterial, viral, parasitic infection surveillance

The government said the covid-19 pandemic has shown the relevance of ‘One Health’ principles in governance of infectious diseases, especially efforts to prevent and contain zoonotic diseases throughout the world. The risk of infectious agents capable of jumping barriers of species is increasing, mainly because of the potential of novel infectious agents to spread rapidly around the world due to increased cross-border travel, trade, and food habits. Such diseases have devastating impacts on animals, human, health systems, and economies, requiring years of social and economic recovery, as per a government statement.

