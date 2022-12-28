Govt launches draft framework to rank cities on fiscal health

As per the proposed guidelines for city finance rankings, urban local bodies would be ranked on the basis of their quality of current financial health and improvement over time in financial performance, on three key municipal finance parameters -- resource mobilisation, expenditure performance and fiscal governance.
New Delhi: The union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Wednesday launched draft guidelines and framework for ‘City Finance Rankings’ to assess and rank cities, or urban local bodies (ULBs), across the country, on the basis of their financial health.
The ministry also launched the draft guidelines for ‘City Beauty Competition 2022’.
The draft framework said that it is an effort to analyse and help the ULBs in identifying areas in their financial performance where they can make further improvements, to be able to deliver quality infrastructure and services, and hence a good quality of life to its citizens.
“This initiative will provide the necessary nudge to the urban local bodies to undertake financial reforms for improving their financial status, besides facilitating peer learning, building internal capacities to address present and future challenges, and realizing the cities‘ potential as engines of growth and development. The exercise aims to assist ULBs in identifying their areas of improvement taking forward the municipal finance reforms agenda," said the union minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.
The city finance rankings will be computed based on self-reported financial data and verified and validated from the approved financial documents of the ULB which will be submitted by each participating ULB on to the online rankings module hosted on ‘www.cityfinance.in’. The rankings module will be operational latest by end January 2023.
“The base assessment year for the computation of indicators and scores for the first edition of the City Finance Rankings 2022, shall be financial year 2021-22, whose duration is from 1st April 2021 to 31st March 2022," it said.
Cities will be categorised on the basis of their population and there would four categories -- less than 100,000, 100,000-1 million, 1 million-4 million, above 4 million. The top three urban local bodies in each population category will be recognised and rewarded at a national level.
There will be state level rankings, as well. The ministry has sought comments on the draft framework by 15 January and the guidelines will be finalised by 30 January.
The proposed ‘City Beauty Competition’ aims to encourage and recognize the transformational efforts made by the cities and wards in India to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces, enabling community ownership, improved quality of life, heritage and cultural conservation, neighborhood revitalization, sustainable communities and ecological conservation, impetus to the local economic development.
This competition is a platform to celebrate and promote the efforts made by Indian cities in developing and revitalizing public spaces, including green spaces, waterfront, heritage and tourist sites, and commercial and market spaces, according to the government.
The categories for central and state-level awards are ‘Beautiful Wards’, ‘Beautiful Public Spaces’ which would include waterfronts, green spaces, tourist or heritage sites and market and commercial places. The deadline for submission of comments for the draft framework for city beauty competition is 15 January.
